USC makes the top 6 for top offensive line target Francis Mauigoa

One of the most coveted prospects in the country -- and one of the most important targets for USC -- narrowed his recruitment to six schools on Saturday, and the Trojans made the cut, as expected.

Four-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, the No. 2-ranked OT and No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, named USC, Florida, Miami, Alabama, Tennessee and Hawaii as his finalists.

Mauigoa, who is originally from American Samoa and started high school in the Los Angeles area before moving to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., is set to take a USC official visit later this month.

If a return to the West Coast is preferred by either Mauigoa or his family, it's notable that USC is the only Power 5 school in the western half of the country on his short list. Oregon had previously been considered a factor in his recruitment.

RELATED: USC's top 10 priority recruiting targets entering a pivotal June