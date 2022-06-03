USC's top 10 priority recruiting targets entering a pivotal month of visits

USC enters June with the No. 9-ranked 2023 recruiting class, having already reeled in seven commitments while tying for the second-highest average star rating per commit at 4.0.

Three of those commits -- five-star QB Malachi Nelson and high four-star WRs Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon -- were in place soon after Lincoln Riley's arrival. The Trojans then added two more commits in April (four-star RBs Quinten Joyner and A'Marion Peterson from Texas) and two in May (three-star S Christian Pierce and four-star CB Braxton Myers).

But commitment season truly heats up in June, as many top prospects around the country will be packing in several official visits over the course of this month.

In a change of strategy from past years -- but aligned with how Riley did things at Oklahoma -- USC has tried to schedule all of its visitors this month for the same weekend (June 17-19). There will be a couple who couldn't make that weekend work and will instead be visiting next weekend, but the Trojans have no official visits scheduled for this first weekend.

So let's take this time instead to spotlight the top 10 priority targets for USC entering this all-important recruiting month.

