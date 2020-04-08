When 4-star 2021 cornerback Kamar WIlcoxson re-opened his recruitment in late March, USC pounced with a fresh offer for the Rivals250 prospect.

And on Wednesday, less than two weeks after that offer was extended, Wilcoxson included the Trojans in his new top 8 list.

USC is the only school from the western half of the country to make the cut for the IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) standout, joining LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida, from which he de-committed on March 26.