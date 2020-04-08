USC makes the top 8 for 4-star 2021 CB Kamar Wilcoxson
When 4-star 2021 cornerback Kamar WIlcoxson re-opened his recruitment in late March, USC pounced with a fresh offer for the Rivals250 prospect.
And on Wednesday, less than two weeks after that offer was extended, Wilcoxson included the Trojans in his new top 8 list.
USC is the only school from the western half of the country to make the cut for the IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) standout, joining LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida, from which he de-committed on March 26.
it’s hard but i make it look easy, a crazy achievement . ⏳ pic.twitter.com/lP3os9llCO— 🪐 (@KamarWilcoxson4) April 9, 2020
Wilcoxson, who is ranked the No. 246 overall prospect in this class, told TrojanSports.com after receiving his USC offer that he already had a relationship with Trojans cornerbacks coach Donte Williams from Williams' time at Oregon.
Williams has proven to be an aggressive recruiter nationally, showing not hesitation to pursue top corners on either side of the country.
"He showed me what he can and has done," Wilcoxson said of Williams. "I was pretty excited because to me he is a top CB coach in college football."
USC does not have any cornerback commits in this class yet and did not sign any CBs in the 2020 cycle, making it a position of priority need.