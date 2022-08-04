USC had its football media day Thursday on campus and TrojanSports.com was there to cover it all.

We have video interviews with WR Mario Williams, WR Jordan Addison, ILB coach Brian Odom, DL coach Shaun Nua, RUSH/Nickel coach Roy Manning, TE coach Zach Hanson, OC/OL coach Josh Henson, RB coach Kiel McDonald, DB Bryson Shaw, DL Nick Figueroa, TE Malcolm Epps, RB Austin Jones, LB Ralen Goforth, DB Calen Bullock, WR Terrell Bynum, WR Tahj Washington, Coach Alex Grinch, RB Travis Dye, Inside WR coach Luke Huard, Outside WR coach Dennis Simmons, OL Andrew Vorhees, OL Brett Neilon, DL Tuli Tulipulotu, RUSH Korey Foreman

Some videos are still uploading ...