New USC linebacker Mason Cobb was asked if anybody has stood out to him through offseason workouts and the first three days of spring practice, and not only did he have a ready answer -- he was effusive about it.

"MarShawn Lloyd, he's the real deal," Cobb said of the transfer running back from South Carolina. "I'm telling you guys right now, he's the real deal. He's just explosive, quick, strong and he just works hard. So, man, you guys just wait -- I'm already telling you guys."

Lloyd had the best season of his three years at South Carolina last fall, rushing for 573 yards on 5.2 yards per carry with 176 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns in nine games.

He was the No. 4-ranked RB and No. 33 overall national prospect in the 2020 recruiting class out of DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Md. -- a rival school of USC quarterback Caleb Williams' Gonzaga College HS.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was happy to back up Cobb's assessment of Lloyd.

"I've known MarShawn since eighth grade. It's my first time actually being on the same team as him. Before high school, it was me and him vs. each other. And then we got to high school, it was me and him vs. each other at rival schools. And now we're able to play with each other. Before he got here, I knew he was the real deal so that's no surprise to me," Williams said. "He has good vision, he catches the ball well out of the backfield -- we might [flex] him out and things like that, get the ball in his hands and let him do his thing. He's been doing the same thing since eighth grade and it's no surprise to me."

Williams has a few dynamic new playmakers to work with in 2023, for that matter.

Five-star freshman wide receiver Zachariah Branch also came up in multiple post-practice interviews as reporters had their first access to the team this spring.

Outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons was one of two coaches -- along with offensive line coach Josh Henson -- who was made available for interviews, and he had no shortage of adjectives for the electric freshman.

"Man, that dude from a talent standpoint is special," Simmons said of Branch. "No, it really doesn't surprise me because he's not just a talented kid -- he's a confident kid. And his confidence is driven by the fact that he works his butt off. I often joke with him sometimes, like, 'I think your parents started you working out and training at birth.' Some of the things he can do athletically is just incredible."

Another reporter later asked what makes Branch unique?

"Where do you want me to start at?" Simmons retorted. "He's extremely strong for his size. He's incredibly fast for his size. And for a short guy, he's able to extend and expand his catch radius, and he gets from 0-100 really, really, really quickly."

Williams couldn't help but smile while talking about the 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster.

"Zach Branch is an explosive little dude -- high energy, high effort," he said laughing. "Just trying to keep all of that and kind of put it into one and make sure he's a complete player. He has all the physical tools -- make sure he has all the mental stuff down, whether it's splits, whether it's steps on a route, whether it's the option of go high or go low, just the ebbs and flows of first getting here and getting out here with these guys."

In terms of players generating buzz so far this spring, redshirt junior cornerback Jacobe Covington also deserves mention.

Though the roster only shows a 5-pound increase from last season, to 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Covington looks like he's transformed his body and stands out from a physical standpoint among the defensive backs.

Head coach Lincoln Riley spotlighted Covington, who is in his second year at USC after transferring from Washington, while talking about the physical gains made throughout the secondary.