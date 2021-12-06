USC offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie announces he'll declare for NFL draft

in addition to having four players enter the NCAA transfer portal Monday, USC has its first NFL defection in redshirt senior right tackle Jalen McKenzie.

McKenzie, who had another year of eligibility if he wanted it due to the free pandemic year granted to all players last season, opened this season as the Trojans' second-team right tackle but eventually overtook struggling redshirt freshman Jonah Monheim.

McKenzie played the best football of his career, finishing with a very respectable PFF season grade of 76.8 --well surpassing his previous best of 60.6 in 2018.

He allowed just 9 QB pressures (6 QB hurries and 3 QB hits) with no sacks, after giving up 18 pressures and 3 sacks in just six games last season.