TrojanSports - USC officially announces addition of analyst Bryan Carrington from Texas

USC, which always takes a long time to finalize and formally announce personnel moves, made it Twitter official on Thursday with new quality control analyst Bryan Carrington.

Carrington's hiring, which TrojanSports.com confirmed last week, is more notable than most QC analyst hires, as he spent the last several years as Texas' well-respected director of recruiting.

Carrington wanted to move more into the coaching side of things, and USC gave him that opportunity with the analyst role. But he is expected to be a factor in recruiting as well for the Trojans.

The new notable detail from the announcement Thursday is that he'll be assisting running backs coach Mike Jinks.

USC also tweeted out a quote from Horace McCoy, father of Trojans wide receiver Bru McCoy, who was recruited to Texas (briefly transferring from USC before later returning) by Carrington: "BC is one of the best recruiters in the country due to his ability to build a genuine rapport with families and recruits. He's extremely competitive, connected and innovative in his approach to recruiting. ... He never turns off."