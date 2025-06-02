USC-Oregon State set for winner-take-all NCAA regional finale Monday

USC's postseason momentum screeched to halt Sunday in the finals of the NCAA Corvallis (Oregon) Regional, but the Trojans get another chance to extend their season Monday afternoon.

USC, the No. 3-seed in the four-team double-elimination bracket, was the only undefeated team left of the group entering play Sunday vs. No. 1-seeded host Oregon State, meaning the Trojans needed just one win to advance to the NCAA super regionals while the Beavers would need two.

Well, Oregon State -- the No. 8-ranked team in the country -- left no doubt on the scoreboard Sunday, beating USC 14-1 to force the winner-take-all finale Monday at 3 p.m PT on ESPNU.

The Beavers (44-13-1) took a 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning and never looked back.

USC (37-22), which is vying for its first NCAA super regionals appearance in 20 years, got its lone run in the bottom of the second on a Maximo Martinez RBI single.

The Trojans managed 12 hits -- Jack Besseer went 3-for-4 and scored the lone run, and Richard Tejeda, Ethan Hedges and Kade Higgins had 2 hits each -- but couldn't capitalize on those opportunities.

Andrew Johnson took the loss for USC, allowing 6 runs on 7 hits in 2 innings before getting removed in the third inning after giving up a homer and back-to-back doubles to start the frame.

Trent Caraway led Oregon State, going 3-for-4 with a homer, 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored, Tyce Peterson was 4-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a run, Gavin Turley was 2-for-3 with a homer, 2 RBIs and 3 runs and AJ Singer was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs.

Wyatt Queen went 4 1/3 innings, giving up 8 hits, a walk and just the 1 run for the win.