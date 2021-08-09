USC Practice 3: Kedon Slovis delivers big plays, plus defensive notes

**Not subscribed? We have a FREE TRIAL available that will unlock premium access until USC's first game of the season, but you have to act fast as the deal expires on Aug. 11. Use promo code NEXTUP21 and this link . (Or just click on the image below!)**

Even though Kedon Slovis ranked sixth in the country last year in passing yards per game, even though he delivered in the clutch in three wild comeback wins, and even though he's offered practical assessments for why he wasn't always at peak form last year and why he feels different this year ... the questions still persist.

Some doubt whether he will be the same quarterback he was as a breakout freshman two years ago, let alone whether he can elevate his game and drive his NFL draft stock into the high first round.

Wide receiver Drake London cautioned people before camp against doubting the third-year USC starting QB.

"I have no question that he's going to hush the doubters this year and he's going to do better than any of his previous years," London had said back at Pac-12 Media Day. "He finally got his arm dialed up, dialed in, got it healthy and he's throwing that thing with some oomph now."

USC's third practice of fall camp Monday was a nice showcase for Slovis ... and London, for that matter.

On the second play of the first team period, London somehow got way behind the Trojans defense as Slovis lofted a perfect downfield lob to him for a 60-ish-yard touchdown.

The next series for the USC offense, Slovis went deep again, this time dropping in a dime to Tahj Washington over the receiver's shoulder as he pulled it in despite having top Trojans cornerback Chris Steele practically on his back great coverage.

One more connection from Slovis to London came late in practice as his trusted target adjusted to the ball to let Steele slide past him so he could haul it in for a long completion down the left sideline.

No, the Trojans aren't yet in practicing in full pads -- per NCAA preseason acclimatization rules -- and it won't truly matter until peak Slovis shows up on Saturdays in the fall. But camp is all about projections and extrapolations, so it's at least a good sign that the QB's performance so far is backing up everything we heard over the last month.

With all that said, Monday was the USC defensive coaches' and players' turn with the media, so there wasn't going to be a lot of discussion about Slovis' big day, but there was plenty else covered along with a bunch of other observations and takeaways from the Trojans' third practice.

