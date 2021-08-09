WATCH: Video interviews with USC defensive coaches and players
After USC's third practice of fall camp Monday, the Trojans defensive coaches and players were available to reporters for the first time.
Check out video interviews with defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, defensive line coach Vic So'oto, cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, safeties coach Craig Naivar, cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart, safeties Isaiah Pola-Mao and Chase Williams, defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu and linebacker Ralen Goforth.
