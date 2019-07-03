FRISCO, Texas -- USC quarterback commit Bryce Young made the final cut for the prestigious Elite 11 designation, as voted on by the quarterbacks who competed at The Opening Finals this week. After making it through the regional rounds, 20 quarterbacks convened at the Ford Center at The Star starting on Saturday for two days of QB instruction and drills followed by three days of competing with the rest of offensive and defensive finalists who earned their way to national showcase. From those 20, here's the list who earned final Elite 11 distinction:

Presenting the 2019 Elite 11 🏆



Voted on by the Quarterbacks, listed alphabetically. #Tribe pic.twitter.com/HA2u8jnOWM — Elite11 (@Elite11) July 3, 2019

The Elite 11 competition has historically produced a who's who of top college and NFL quarterbacks. As for Young, the No. 1-ranked dual-threat QB and No. 56 overall prospect in this recruiting cycle, he was a standout over the weekend while affirming his stature as one of the top passers in the 2020 class. As the 7-on-7 tournament played out Tuesday and Wednesday, and with nothing much to prove in terms of that standing, Young and the other QBs on his particular 7-on-7 roster watched as Rancho Cucamonga HS quarterback CJ Stroud took the lead on the way to earning Elite 11 MVP honors. Stroud, an uncommitted 3-star prospect, got most of the reps in leading their shared 7-on-7 team to the championship while surely vaulting his stock in the process. But Young stepped in at the end and reminded everyone that he's at all times a threat for the big play, throwing an on-the-money deep touchdown strike to EJ Smith to punctuate the win.



#USC QB commit Bryce Young (@_bryce_young) to EJ Smith for the deeep TD strike in the 7-on-7 finals at The Opening. pic.twitter.com/knw3CJCGI1 — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) July 3, 2019

Young talked earlier in the week about enjoying the camaraderie of the event and how he was close with the other quarterbacks in his pod/7-on-7 roster -- Stroud, Notre Dame commit Drew Pyne, Ohio State commit Jack Miller and West Virginia commit Garrett Greene. "I've been around these guys a lot, I know them, they're really great guys. It feels like a really great group. We're all rooting for each other, we're all supporting each other, it's a fun group to be around," Young said. "It's a special opportunity, stuff like that doesn't happen every day." Pyne was his roommate for the week, which adds an interesting layer to the USC-Notre Dame rivalry should those two develop into opposing starters in that annual showdown. "That rivalry stuff, it happens a lot in sports with those rivalries. Everywhere, especially at national events like this, you know the guys, you're cool with the guys, but on the field obviously you're competing," Young said. "… Even now, when we play [St. John] Bosco and stuff, you compete when you're on the field. You know the majority of those guys off the field, you've played 7-on-7 or [went to a] camp with them. On the field you still have that rivalry, you still have passion especially for that school, but then there's still those friendships on top of it once the whistle blows."

#USC QB commit Bryce Young goes 59 yards in the longest throw challenge at The Opening Finals. There were a few throws in the upper 60s, but impressive arm strength for the future Trojan. pic.twitter.com/mInGdqaCOc — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) July 1, 2019

