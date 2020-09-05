TrojanSports - USC QB commit Jake Garcia stars in his debut at Valdosta (Ga.) HS

USC QB commit Jake Garcia stars in his debut at Valdosta (Ga.) HS
USC quarterback commit Jake Garcia made his debut for Valdosta (Ga.) High School on Friday night, after relocating across the country to give himself an opportunity at playing his senior season this fall, with no high school football in California until January.
And it was quite a debut.
According to the Valdosta Daily Times, Garcia completed 22 of 34 passes for 332 yards and 2 touchdowns in Valdosta's 28-25 win over Warner Robins, which is perennially one of the better high school football programs in the state of Georgia.
Garcia, who had two fumbles and an interception early on before finding his footing. According to MaxPreps, his touchdown passes went for 55 and 56 yards and he later had a 40-yard completion to set up the ultimate game-winning field goal.
Here are some highlights below:
Oh yeah, Jake Garcia is legit. @JakeGarcia14— Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) September 5, 2020
He dropped an absolute dime to his receiver and followed with a clutch 2-point conversion to tie the game at 25 in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/SOZeVQQcZE
UM quarterback target Jake Garcia throws a contested pass to receiver Tajh Sanders for his first touchdown of the game. pic.twitter.com/C1yx7osxCY— Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) September 5, 2020
@JakeGarcia14 Throws his first touchdown of the season as a wildcat pic.twitter.com/0QGw5eHVkH— 𝒥𝒶𝓎 𝒲𝒾𝓂𝒷𝓇𝑜𝓌 (@jay_wimbrow) September 5, 2020
What a play by UM quarterback target Jake Garcia.— Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) September 5, 2020
He takes the hit to help his running back advance and score the touchdown. He follows the play with a loud celebration.
He’s been at Valdosta for less than a month and is already taking hits for his guys. pic.twitter.com/VRQ2pzv7Qw
Gotta find a way to get it done https://t.co/MUupRGMq5G— Jake Garcia (@JakeGarcia14) September 5, 2020