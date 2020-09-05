TrojanSports - USC QB commit Jake Garcia stars in his debut at Valdosta (Ga.) HS

USC quarterback commit Jake Garcia made his debut for Valdosta (Ga.) High School on Friday night, after relocating across the country to give himself an opportunity at playing his senior season this fall, with no high school football in California until January.

And it was quite a debut.

According to the Valdosta Daily Times, Garcia completed 22 of 34 passes for 332 yards and 2 touchdowns in Valdosta's 28-25 win over Warner Robins, which is perennially one of the better high school football programs in the state of Georgia.

Garcia, who had two fumbles and an interception early on before finding his footing. According to MaxPreps, his touchdown passes went for 55 and 56 yards and he later had a 40-yard completion to set up the ultimate game-winning field goal.

Here are some highlights below: