As if the sting of that 31-24 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game wasn't painful enough, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis' season also ended with a hard tackle and rough landing on his throwing shoulder on the final play of that game.

Trojans coach Clay Helton said later that Slovis wouldn't have been available for a bowl game as a result, and that was part of a multitude of reasons the program (like many others nationally in this unusual pandemic season) opted out of any bowl consideration.

It's been more than a month since the injury, though, and Slovis joined the Trojan Talk podcast Thursday to update the progress of his recovery.

"Pretty good. I think if I had to throw today I'd probably be able to. I don't know if it's 100 percent, still feels a little sore at times, but it's just an AC sprain so nothing serious," Slovis said. "I feel pretty good. I've been moving the arm around a bit and rehab has been real good this break. So it's really good and hopefully it will take much less time than the elbow to get back."