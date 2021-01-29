TrojanSports - USC QB signee Jaxson Dart named MaxPreps' national HS player of the year

USC QB signee Jaxson Dart named MaxPreps' national HS player of the year
USC quarterback signee Jaxson Dart, who arrived on campus earlier this month, was named the national high school football player of the year by MaxPreps on Friday.
The honor comes as no surprise after Dart had one of the most prolific seasons of any prospect nationally, setting Utah state records with 67 touchdown passes (plus 12 rushing TDs) and 5,886 total offensive yards (4,691 passing, 1,195 rushing). He led Corner Canyon HS to the Utah 6A state championship with an undefeated season.
TrojanSports.com was live in Utah for that championship game in November -- watch the full highlights here.
Dart was under the recruiting radar entering his senior season, as he transferred from Roy HS to Corner Canyon and quickly emerged on the scene with one impressive performance after another.
He caught the eye of USC even though the Trojans had two 4-star QBs committed at the time in Miller Moss and Jake Garcia. The pursuit of Dart ultimately cost the Trojans a decommitment from Garcia, who ended up at Miami, but they closed strong to land Dart to pair with Moss. Those two will compete to succeed incumbent starter Kedon Slovis when he moves on to the NFL, possibly after next season.
It marks the third time in four years that the MaxPreps national player of the year lands at USC, following QB JT Daniels (2017) and Bru McCoy (2018). Last year, former Trojans QB commit Bryce Young shared the honor with fellow SoCal standout D.J. Uiagalelei.
Previous winners of the award include Kyler Murray and Derrick Henry.