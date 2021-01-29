TrojanSports - USC QB signee Jaxson Dart named MaxPreps' national HS player of the year

USC quarterback signee Jaxson Dart, who arrived on campus earlier this month, was named the national high school football player of the year by MaxPreps on Friday.

The honor comes as no surprise after Dart had one of the most prolific seasons of any prospect nationally, setting Utah state records with 67 touchdown passes (plus 12 rushing TDs) and 5,886 total offensive yards (4,691 passing, 1,195 rushing). He led Corner Canyon HS to the Utah 6A state championship with an undefeated season.

TrojanSports.com was live in Utah for that championship game in November -- watch the full highlights here.

