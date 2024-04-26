MarShawn Lloyd spent just one season at USC after a transfer from South Carolina, but he made a major impression as one of the consistent highlights in an overall disappointing season for the Trojans.

And USC fans weren't the only ones taking notice of Lloyd's combination of speed and power, as the Green Bay Packers selected him in the third round of the NFL draft with the 88th overall pick Friday.

Lloyd was the fourth running back taken overall following Texas' Jonathon Brooks (second round, Carolina Panthers), Florida State's Trey Benson (third round, Arizona Cardinals) and Michigan's Blake Corum (third round, Los Angeles Rams).

Lloyd averaged a career-best 7.1 yards per carry this past season, rushing for 820 yards and 9 touchdowns in 11 games along with 13 catches for 232 yards.

Lloyd is the third Trojan drafted this year behind QB Caleb Williams (No. 1 overall, Chicago Bears) and S Calen Bullock (No. 78 overall, Houston Texans).

Lloyd is the first USC running back drafted in the top three rounds since Ronald Jones went in the second round of the 2018 draft.