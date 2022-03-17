USC readies for NCAA tournament opener vs. Miami, national spotlight

Andy Enfield was asked Thursday whether he feels his USC basketball program gets enough national respect.

In a more private moment away from the video cameras and microphones, Enfield might indulge the notion a little further, but in the formal setting of a NCAA tournament press conference he downplayed any such sentiments.

"Last year nobody picked us to win any NCAA tournament games. We won three of them, lost to Gonzaga in the Elite Eight. But we don't really concern ourselves with what other people think," Enfield said Thursday in Greenville, S.C., on the eve of the No. 7-seeded Trojans' NCAA tournament opener vs. No. 10 Miami (12:10 p.m. PT Friday on truTV).

"We just have to try to do our best and whatever happens happens. I've been around this game long enough that I don't buy into much of that respect, disrespect, media attention, etc. I'm so focused on our team. But I think our players do deserve credit when credit is due."

RELATED: Watch USC's NCAA tournament press conference Thursday in Greenville, S.C.

No other major conference team that won 26 games was slotted worse than a No. 5 seed, while the 26-7 Trojans drew a No. 7.

Losing three of their final four games certainly didn't help, and their NET ranking of 35th nationally -- with a 4-4 record in what are considered Quad 1 games -- aligns with where USC ended up on the bracket.

But even while downplaying the question, Enfield couldn't help but deliver a reminder of that 2021 NCAA tournament success or the number of NBA players his program has pumped out in the last several years.

"I grew up on the East Coast in Pennsylvania. I understand that nobody watches our games. They're too late. People are asleep. I fell asleep in the overtime game last night, Notre Dame-Rutgers. So I understand," Enfield continued. "I never watched a USC basketball game growing up in Pennsylvania, so I don't think it's an intentional bias on people. I just think it's a lack of awareness at times and a lack of understanding that the West Coast does have really good basketball players."

The Pac-12 made a statement last season with three teams in the Elite Eight -- USC, UCLA and Oregon State -- and the Trojans will try to open some eyes again this month, starting Friday against the 23-10 Hurricanes.

"We know what it takes out here to win and go deep in this tourney, so we'll definitely use that to our advantage," veteran guard Drew Peterson said.

The Trojans have now had a few days to get familiar with their first opponent.

Miami is making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018, bouncing back after three straight losing seasons. The Hurricanes were a bit erratic during the regular season, but they did score wins over three fellow NCAA tournament teams in Duke (76-74 on Jan. 8), North Carolina (85-57 on Jan. 18) and Virginia Tech (78-75 on Jan. 26).

They're led offensively by their guards -- senior Kameron McGusty (17.6 PPG), sophomore Isaiah Wong (15.2), senior Charlie Moore (12.6) and junior Jordan Miller (10.2). McGusty, who started his career at Oklahoma, shoots 37.3 percent from 3-point range (57 of 153). Moore, who is on his fourth college as a sixth-year senior, shoots 37.4 percent from the outside (55 of 147). Wong (31 percent, 45 of 145) is another high-volume 3-point shooter, and forward Sam Waardenburg is the most accurate from beyond the arc at 42.9 percent (36 of 84).

"They have a lot of guys that score the ball all over the floor. They shoot a lot of 3s, five-out offense, their center is the leading 3-point percentage shooter on the team. Their guards put a lot of pressure on your defense either creating shots for themselves or driving into the lane and making plays," Enfield said.

Moore might be a familiar name to USC fans as he started his college basketball career at Cal before transferring to Kansas, DePaul and eventually Miami.

"They have three starters that are sixth-year players. Charlie is one of them. He can really score the ball as a point guard, but he's a really good playmaker. He's really turned himself into a true point guard, lead guard at this level," Enfield said.

Defense, meanwhile, is not Miami's strong suit, as it ranks 227th nationally in giving up 71.0 points per game.

As usual with the Trojans, the formula is clear -- lean on steady defense, limit turnovers and hope some combination of forward Isaiah Mobley (14.3 PPG) and guards Boogie Ellis (12.8) and Peterson (12.3) are clicking offensively.

Really, this USC team has exceeded expectations this season after losing its two top scorers -- including NBA lottery pick Evan Mobley -- from last season. The Trojans have tied a program record with 26 wins. While that might not have carried major weight in the seedings, it does reinforce the direction this program is headed.

As for national respect, there's only one way to change perceptions.

"It's win or go home at this point, so we're just focusing on the next game and let the play speak for itself," Peterson said.

NOTES: Key reserve guards Reese Dixon-Waters (groin/hip) and Isaiah White (wrist) remain uncertain to play Friday.

'Progressing, both are day to day," Enfield said. "Reese is a lot better now than he was last week. ... We missed his outside shooting and his ball-handling, but we're hopeful he'll be ready tomorrow. Isaiah White as well, but we're not sure, it's day to day."