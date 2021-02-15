TrojanSports - USC Recruiting Notes: Trojans miss the cut for key OT target, add new offer

Offensive line recruiting is squarely in the spotlight for USC in this 2022 cycle, and on that front the Trojans received some bad news Monday as key 4-star OT target Jake Taylor (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) released his 'Final 3' list. Alabama, Notre Dame and Oklahoma made the cut.

Taylor was one of the Trojans' top three offensive tackle targets in this 2022 class along with local 4-star standout Earnest Greene (St. John Bosco HS) and fellow Rivals100 standout Josh Conerly (Rainier Beach HS/Seattle, Wash.). Meanwhile, USC has some other offensive line leads brewing in other parts of the country. For more on the Trojans' OL recruiting picture at this point, check out our in-depth USC 2022 Recruiting Database.

USC does make the cut for ...

USC did land on the top lists for two other prospects Monday. Four-star Oscar Delp (West Forsythe HS/Cumming, Ga.) included the Trojans on his top 13 list, as expected. We had an in-depth update on Delp on Sunday, in which he discussed his intrigue in USC. Read that here.

Top 13 (recruitment still open) pic.twitter.com/Ziw6sDjGNP — Oscar Delp (@DelpOscar) February 15, 2021

The Trojans also landed on the top 10 list for 3-star 2022 cornerback Austin Jordan (Ryan HS/Austin, Texas). Jordan is a bit surprising as USC already has two cornerbacks committed in this class -- 5-star Domani Jackson and 4-star Fabian Ross -- is in play for 5-star CB Will Johnson and looks to be a top contender for local 4-star CB Ephesians Prysock. The Trojans surely don't need more than three corners in this class after signing three in the 2021 cycle. But it's too early to know how everything will shake out.

New offers ...

USC has handed out two more offers in the last couple days:

The Trojans offered 3-star 2022 DT Kristopher Ross (North Shore HS/Houston, Texas) on Sunday, and that offer has already had a major impact on the intriguing prospect. He told TrojanSports.com that he had planned to announce a commitment decision this Friday, but with USC now involved he's stepping back from those plans to fully consider his options. Read our interview with Ross here.