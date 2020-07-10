TrojanSports - USC reports latest COVID-19 testing numbers after Phase 2 of athlete return

While several college football programs around the country have halted voluntary workouts due to significant numbers of student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19, USC's numbers remain modest by comparison.

The athletic department released its latest report on tests conducted since mid-June, including the first tests for Phase 2 returning athletes (non-local athletes) who were permitted to return to campus earlier this week.

Overall, of 201 tests conducted cumulatively since the start of Phase 1 (local) student-athletes returning last month across six sports, USC reports four positive tests -- including the two already reported in previous weeks.

The athletes who tested positive were put in isolation while the rest of the tests came back negative.

Several athletic programs elsewhere, most recently at North Carolina, which reported 37 positive tests out of 429 conducted on student-athletes, coaches and staff, and Ohio State have paused voluntary workouts due to their testing results.

