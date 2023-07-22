USC released its 2023 fall roster Saturday, a day after the Trojans made their appearance in Las Vegas for Pac-12 Media Day.

The new roster shows the jersey numbers and heights/weights of all the freshmen and transfers who arrived this summer.

Meanwhile, two names were missing from the roster.

Defensive linemen Jamar Sekona, who appeared in 16 games over the last three seasons, and Colin Mobley, who appeared briefly in two games in 2021, are no longer listed on the roster. Mobley had entered the transfer portal last winter before deciding to stay with the program at that time.

As for the new additions, here are the numbers they'll be wearing this fall: