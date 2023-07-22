USC Roster Notes: Numbers revealed for newcomers, two departures revealed
USC released its 2023 fall roster Saturday, a day after the Trojans made their appearance in Las Vegas for Pac-12 Media Day.
The new roster shows the jersey numbers and heights/weights of all the freshmen and transfers who arrived this summer.
Meanwhile, two names were missing from the roster.
Defensive linemen Jamar Sekona, who appeared in 16 games over the last three seasons, and Colin Mobley, who appeared briefly in two games in 2021, are no longer listed on the roster. Mobley had entered the transfer portal last winter before deciding to stay with the program at that time.
As for the new additions, here are the numbers they'll be wearing this fall:
No. 19 WR/TE Duce Robinson (6-6, 225)
No. 23 DB Tre'Quon Fegans (6-2, 190) *Transfer from Alabama
No. 34 RUSH Braylan Shelby (6-5, 235)
No. 35 RUSH DJ Peevy (6-4, 230)
No. 56 DL Elijah Hughes (6-3, 265)
No. 59 OL Micah Banuelos (6-3, 290)
No. 70 OL Emmanuel Pregnon (6-6, 320) *Transfer from Wyoming
No. 73 OL Tobias Raymond (6-7, 270)
No. 75 OL Amos Talalele (6-5, 330)
No. 77 OL Alani Noa (6-4, 320)
No. 88 TE Kade Eldridge (6-5, 240)
No. 89 WR Ja'Kobi Lane (6-5, 180)
No. 90 DT Bear Alexander (6-3, 305) *Transfer from Georgia
No. 91 DT Deijon Laffitte (6-4, 280)
Notable walk-on additions:
No. 42 ILB Deuce Palmer, played in 23 games on special teams at SMU
No. 61 OL Jack Susnjar, freshman from Loyola HS
No. 85 WR Jaden Moore, freshman from The Bishop's School in La Jolla
No. 87 TE CJ Woods, redshirt junior transfer from Cal Poly
No. 95 K Tyler Robles, freshman from La Costa Canyon HS