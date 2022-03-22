USC roster release: New numbers, weight changes and other notes

We break down all the notes, new numbers, number changes, weight changes, position changes and more here.

-Wide receiver Jake Smith, who transferred in last season from Texas but never practiced with the Trojans due to a season-ending foot injury, is no longer on the roster. He is the only scholarship player missing that was not previously revealed to have departed the program.

-Four players have been moved to or classified as RUSH, for "rush edge" on the roster: Korey Foreman (from DL), Eli'jah Winston (from ILB), Solomon Tuliaupupu (from ILB) and incoming transfer Romello Height. The Trojans had no outside linebackers -- essentially the same position -- returning from last season.

-Chris Thompson Jr. moved from safety to inside linebacker.

-Only one player changed numbers, that being cornerback Ceyair Wright, who goes from No. 2 to No. 22. But there are also three No. 13s, two on offense, as new quarterback Caleb Williams gets the number but WR Michael Jackson III is still listed as No. 13 as well.

-In its official prospectus, USC notes that it has lost 48 "squadmen," including 36 lettermen.

-It was announced earlier in the night that Luke Huard, who joined the program as an analyst last month, is now the interim inside receivers coach indefinitely while Dave Nichol "focuses on a private medical matter."

-Confirming what had been known but not officially acknowledged, no longer on the roster are former director of HS relations Armond Hawkins Jr., director of scouting and player relations Jeff Martin, along with others whose departures were announced. Hawkins, Bryan Carrington (also gone) and Martin were part of the recruiting department expansion last year.

-Offensive analyst Lenny Vandermade is the only analyst retained on either side of the ball while the rest are all new. USC had four graduate assistants and eight analysts on staff last year. The Trojans presently list four GAs and five analysts, though that could certainly change. Taylor Mays, who was around the program last year, is also listed as a student assistant.

-One curiosity was going to be how the support staff Lincoln Riley brought over meshed with the existing staff, and how titles were adjusted for those who remained. Joseph Wood's title changes from assistant athletic director for football/chief of staff to associate athletic director/football administration, with Clarke Stroud coming from Oklahoma as the director of football operations. Ben Hynds is new as the assistant director of football operations. Director of player personnel Spencer Harris maintains the same title while Annie Hanson, coming from Oklahoma, is the executive director of football recruiting. Newcomer Megan Mez is director of recruiting operations while Megan Mueller's title changes from director of recruiting operations to director of player engagement. Chris Carter, who was a defensive recruiting analyst at Oklahoma last year, is now USC's interim director of player development. Drew Fox remains as assistant director of player personnel. And Weston Zernechel, who spent the last five years at Ohio State including four as assistant director of player personnel, adds that title here.