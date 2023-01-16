Monday is the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft.

As expected, star wide receiver Jordan Addison is leaving USC after one season to pursue the NFL draft.

Addison did not participate in USC's bowl game after finishing with 59 catches for 875 yards and 8 touchdowns in his lone season as a Trojan, after coming in as a transfer from Pitt. He missed parts of four games with a lower leg injury and opted out of the bowl game, so his stats really reflect less than three-quarters of the full season.

He won the Biletnikoff Award after the 2021 season with the Panthers, when he had 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns (plus a rushing touchdown).

USC has now lost five receivers from its 2022 roster in Addison, Terrell Bynum (out of eligibility) and transfer portal entrants CJ Williams (landed at Wisconsin), Kyle Ford and Gary Bryant Jr. (who sat out all but two games of the 2022 season to redshirt).

USC added Arizona star WR Dorian Singer as a transfer, along with two of the top WR prospects in the country in freshmen Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon.

Addison is one of two Trojans to forgo remaining eligibility to pursue the NFL along with All-American defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu.