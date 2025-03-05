USC staying involved with 2026 Oregon DE commit Dutch Horisk

MONTEREY PARK, California — Defensive end recruit Dutch Horisk committed to Oregon just before his junior season got underway at St. John Bosco back in August, and he remains confident about what the future holds for him in Eugene.

However, being one of the top recruits at one of the top high school programs in the country is going to bring attention. Other college teams have not stopped pursuing the four-star prospect heading into the spring.

"It's been amazing (with Oregon)," Horisk said at the Rivals Camp stop at East LA College over the weekend. "As of right now I'm locked in. Recruitment is still open, but nobody's been able to top it. I've just loved it since then. They're a great school, and I see big things on the horizon."