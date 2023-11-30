USC Transfer Portal Tracker: See which Trojans are on the move
The NCAA transfer portal doesn't officially open to undergraduates until Dec. 4 (grad transfers can enter anytime), but that hasn't stopped a slew of players across the country from already announcing their intentions.
We'll track USC's outgoing and eventually incoming transfers here in our 2023-24 Transfer Portal Tracker, with the most recent additions first.
Darwin Barlow, who spent three years at USC after transferring in from TCU, made the expected decision to enter the portal as a grad transfer (with one year of eligibility remaining) Thursday.
Barlow rushed for 289 yards and 2 touchdowns for USC in 2021, but his role was minimized after the coaching change as he totaled just 24 carries for 177 yards over the last two seasons. He had just 8 carries this season with 3 of those going for 12 yards or longer, including a 43-yard run and subsequent 1-yard touchdown vs. Washington.
Barlow was a four-star prospect out of Newton, Texas, in the 2019 recruiting class. He redshirted his first season at TCU while playing in three games and then led all Horned Frogs running backs in 2020 with 428 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and 4 touchdowns.
For his collegiate career, he's rushed for 993 yards and 11 touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry, with 11 catches for 120 yards.
Impact rating (1-10 scale) -- 3
This isn't a reflection of Barlow's talent. I firmly believe he would have put up strong numbers in this USC offense if given the chance -- any chance -- and I'd confidently bet that he has a productive final season elsewhere. But it's clear the coaching staff had made its evaluation of him and if he had stayed he would have been behind young RB Quinten Joyner and whatever transfer USC brings in this offseason. So his departure was expected and doesn't change much for the Trojans.
Xamarion Gordon, a Rivals250 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of local Warren HS, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 28.
Gordon did not play any snaps this season for the Trojans after logging 43 snaps last fall and playing a limited role on special teams in 2021. He had 10 tackles and an interception (vs. Stanford) in his Trojans career.
Gordon has two years of eligibility remaining.
Impact rating (1-10) -- 1
Gordon never established a role in three seasons with the program and that wasn't likely to change next year. That doesn't mean he's not talented, but he was buried down the depth chart here and this is a mutually-beneficial move for the player and program, which gets a scholarship spot to pursue a greater need.
Raleek Brown, who was the No. 1-ranked all-purpose back and No. 25 overall national prospect in the 2022 recruiting class out of local Mater Dei High School, had committed to Lincoln Riley initially at Oklahoma and then flipped to the Trojans soon after Riley was hired by USC.
The five-star started delivering on the immense expectations immediately last season, putting up 76 combined rushing/receiving yards and a touchdown in his collegiate debut last. Even with a high-ankle sprain limiting him for much of the season, he finished with 402 combined offensive yards and 6 touchdowns, teasing the potential of what was to come.
The diminutive Brown was moved from running back to full-time slot receiver in the spring. That ended up being a loaded position for USC with veterans Tahj Washington, Mario Williams and five-star freshman Zachariah Branch, and with coaches intimating there was a learning curve for Brown in his new position, he played just 17 snaps in the season-opener against San Jose State this year, catching 1 pass for 14 yards.
He then shut himself down to protect his redshirt and not use a year of eligibility if he wasn't going to have a major role on the offense. Brown continued practicing with the scout team throughout the season and did play in one other game -- Week 10 vs. Washington, when running back MarShawn Lloyd was a midweek scratch. Brown caught 2 short passes and rushed 3 times for 16 yards and a touchdown, but he didn't play again even though he could have played in four games and still redshirted.
Impact rating (1-10 scale) -- 9
One of our major criticisms of Lincoln Riley and the staff this season was not finding a way out of the gate to incorporate Brown's elite speed into this offense. He was part of a crowded slot receiver position, but how anxious would opposing defenses have been with both Brown and Zachariah Branch lined up in the slot on both sides of a four-wide set? He has looked impressive every time he's touched the ball and will likely put up big numbers if he lands at a program ready to maximize his abilities.