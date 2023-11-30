The NCAA transfer portal doesn't officially open to undergraduates until Dec. 4 (grad transfers can enter anytime), but that hasn't stopped a slew of players across the country from already announcing their intentions. We'll track USC's outgoing and eventually incoming transfers here in our 2023-24 Transfer Portal Tracker, with the most recent additions first.

Advertisement

Darwin Barlow, who spent three years at USC after transferring in from TCU, made the expected decision to enter the portal as a grad transfer (with one year of eligibility remaining) Thursday. Barlow rushed for 289 yards and 2 touchdowns for USC in 2021, but his role was minimized after the coaching change as he totaled just 24 carries for 177 yards over the last two seasons. He had just 8 carries this season with 3 of those going for 12 yards or longer, including a 43-yard run and subsequent 1-yard touchdown vs. Washington. Barlow was a four-star prospect out of Newton, Texas, in the 2019 recruiting class. He redshirted his first season at TCU while playing in three games and then led all Horned Frogs running backs in 2020 with 428 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and 4 touchdowns. For his collegiate career, he's rushed for 993 yards and 11 touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry, with 11 catches for 120 yards. Impact rating (1-10 scale) -- 3 This isn't a reflection of Barlow's talent. I firmly believe he would have put up strong numbers in this USC offense if given the chance -- any chance -- and I'd confidently bet that he has a productive final season elsewhere. But it's clear the coaching staff had made its evaluation of him and if he had stayed he would have been behind young RB Quinten Joyner and whatever transfer USC brings in this offseason. So his departure was expected and doesn't change much for the Trojans.

Xamarion Gordon, a Rivals250 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of local Warren HS, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 28. Gordon did not play any snaps this season for the Trojans after logging 43 snaps last fall and playing a limited role on special teams in 2021. He had 10 tackles and an interception (vs. Stanford) in his Trojans career. Gordon has two years of eligibility remaining. Impact rating (1-10) -- 1 Gordon never established a role in three seasons with the program and that wasn't likely to change next year. That doesn't mean he's not talented, but he was buried down the depth chart here and this is a mutually-beneficial move for the player and program, which gets a scholarship spot to pursue a greater need.