The NCAA transfer portal officially opened Dec. 4 (grad transfers can enter anytime), and USC has already had 10 players enter the portal (11 if you count DL Jamar Sekona, who had already left the program prior to this past season). We'll track USC's outgoing and eventually incoming transfers here in our 2023-24 Transfer Portal Tracker, with the most recent additions first.

USC"s 10th transfer portal departure may be the most surprising yet, but then again, not really when considering how Mario Williams' role evaporated down the stretch. The surprise factor is in how close he and Lincoln Riley have been, as Williams joined Riley at Oklahoma and followed him to USC while Riley had noted previously that Williams even babysat his kids at times. To be fair, Riley gave Williams every chance to work through his struggle with drops, but it only got worse last season. Eventually, Williams' role diminished down the stretch this season as he played fewer than 15 snaps in four of the last five games. He had 2 or fewer catches in seven of the 12 games this season, and had zero catches vs. Cal and Oregon late in the season and just one against UCLA. Overall, he finished with a career low 29 catches for 305 yards and 2 TDs as a junior. Presumably, Williams would have had a chance to rebuild his role next season with fellow slot weapon Tahj Washington moving on to the NFL, but instead he'll look for a new home. Williams, a former five-star prospect, has 104 career receptions for 1,316 yards and 11 touchdowns. Impact rating (1-10 scale): 5 While Williams deserved to be usurped by more sure-handed receivers this season, he remains a talent with his speed and yards-after-the-catch ability if he can become a more consistent catcher of the football. Also, USC is losing its top two receivers in Washington and Brenden Rice, and Michael Jackson III has also entered the portal so this is four notable losses from the receiving corps. Presumably, Riley would have preferred to keep Williams and try to get him back on track next year. That said, it's hard to imagine a Riley-led offense ever lacking for receiving options, so the Trojans will be OK.

Interior offensive lineman Andrew Milek is the eighth Trojan to hit the transfer portal since the end of the season. Milek was one of six offensive linemen USC signed in the 2020 recruiting class and is now the fourth from that group to transfer out. While he never broke through to a starting role, Milek was one of the Trojans more highly-regarded reserves the last couple years, able to play center or guard. His time just never came. He played just 19 offensive snaps this season and 27 the year before. Impact rating (1-10 scale): 4 While Milek never cracked the starting lineup or rotation for USC, he was consistently mentioned as one of the reserves who was in that next tier of linemen if needed. And losing any capable depth along the offensive line is unideal.

Fabian Ross committed to USC before Lincoln Riley was hired and was one of the few Class of 2022 commits to stay on board following the coaching change, due in large part to his connection with Donte Williams. Ross was also lifelong friends with high school teammate and fellow DB commit Zion Branch (and his brother Zachariah Branch), so moving on to the same college was a big deal for them. But Ross never found a role with the Trojans, playing zero defensive snaps over two seasons. He entered the portal on Dec. 12 and will have three years of eligibility remaining. Impact rating (1-10 scale): 0 As we always say, this is not a reflection on the player or talent level, it just seems clear that Ross wasn't in the picture for the Trojans.

Wide receiver Michael Jackson III became the seventh Trojan to enter the transfer portal this offseason on Tuesday. Jackson has always looked the part when given opportunities, but that qualifier is why he is headed to the portal. The opportunities just haven't been plentiful enough as USC has continued to bring in five-star freshmen and transfers to block Jackson's path to a bigger role. Jackson had 17 catches each of the last two seasons and 46 for his three-year USC career, totaling 498 yards and 5 touchdowns plus 72 rushing yards. He filled in admirably when called upon last season, catching 5 passes for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns vs. Cal, teasing what he could do if featured more. But it didn't come to pass this fall, and it's only logical he looks to play elsewhere now. Impact rating (1-10 scale): 6 USC is losing its top two receivers in Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington, Mario Williams took a step back last year and really only Zachariah Branch looked to be truly trending upward among the other receivers on the roster. One would think there could have been an opportunity for Jackson, and that he would prove he was worth the expanded role, but he surely talked to Lincoln Riley before making this decision and he also was more than patient these last three years waiting for his time to come. He should make an impact if he lands in the right situation.

Defensive tackle De'jon Benton became the sixth Trojan to enter the transfer portal on Monday. Benton had a career-high 5 tackles for loss this season for USC while logging 223 defensive snaps over nine games. Overall, in 35 games over five seasons, Benton tallied 32 tackles and 6.5 TFL. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Impact rating (1-10 scale): 4 Benton was a useful reserve at a position where the Trojans still don't have enough depth, but he also would have been competing for his spot on the depth chart again next year as the coaches add to the defensive line through the transfer portal this offseason.

Linebacker Chris Thompson Jr. entered the transfer portal Sunday, Dec. 3, as a graduate transfer. Thompson, who was a Rivals250 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, spent one year at Auburn before spending the last three seasons at USC. After initially arriving as a safety, he moved to linebacker in the spring of 2022 but never found much of a role on the Trojans' defense, playing just 42 defensive snaps over the last two seasons. He was a steady contributor on special teams. He finishes his USC career with 28 tackles in 31 games (2 starts). Impact rating (1-10 scale): 1 Even when USC's linebacker depth was tested and the unit's performance struggled, Thompson never found much opportunity with this coaching staff. He's a physical, hard-hitter who still carries intriguing potential, but it was clear it wasn't going to materialize with the Trojans.

After five years at USC, tight end Jude Wolfe will look to play his final year of eligibility (thanks to the free Covid year) elsewhere, as he announced his transfer intentions Friday, Dec. 1. Wolfe, a four-star prospect out of local St. John Bosco HS in the 2019 recruiting class, was beset by injuries during his time with the Trojans. In 33 games, he caught 12 passes for 65 yards and 1 touchdown -- that coming on one of his two catches this season.

Impact rating (1-10 scale) -- 5 Wolfe has the size and talent to make an impact elsewhere and USC doesn't have any experienced depth at tight end besides incumbent starter Lake McRee, so this hurts from a depth standpoint. Wolfe wasn't used as a pass catcher much, but he did play 332 offensive snaps this season while fulfilling other roles of the position. Without him, USC will need Kade Eldridge, Carson Tabaracci and incoming 2024 four-star freshmen TEs Walker Lyons and Walter Matthews to emerge.

Darwin Barlow, who spent three years at USC after transferring in from TCU, made the expected decision to enter the portal as a grad transfer (with one year of eligibility remaining) Thursday. Barlow rushed for 289 yards and 2 touchdowns for USC in 2021, but his role was minimized after the coaching change as he totaled just 24 carries for 177 yards over the last two seasons. He had just 8 carries this season with 3 of those going for 12 yards or longer, including a 43-yard run and subsequent 1-yard touchdown vs. Washington. Barlow was a four-star prospect out of Newton, Texas, in the 2019 recruiting class. He redshirted his first season at TCU while playing in three games and then led all Horned Frogs running backs in 2020 with 428 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and 4 touchdowns. For his collegiate career, he's rushed for 993 yards and 11 touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry, with 11 catches for 120 yards. Impact rating (1-10 scale) -- 3 This isn't a reflection of Barlow's talent. I firmly believe he would have put up strong numbers in this USC offense if given the chance -- any chance -- and I'd confidently bet that he has a productive final season elsewhere. But it's clear the coaching staff had made its evaluation of him and if he had stayed he would have been behind young RB Quinten Joyner and whatever transfer USC brings in this offseason. So his departure was expected and doesn't change much for the Trojans.

Xamarion Gordon, a Rivals250 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of local Warren HS, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 28. Gordon did not play any snaps this season for the Trojans after logging 43 snaps last fall and playing a limited role on special teams in 2021. He had 10 tackles and an interception (vs. Stanford) in his Trojans career. Gordon has two years of eligibility remaining. Impact rating (1-10) -- 1 Gordon never established a role in three seasons with the program and that wasn't likely to change next year. That doesn't mean he's not talented, but he was buried down the depth chart here and this is a mutually-beneficial move for the player and program, which gets a scholarship spot to pursue a greater need.

