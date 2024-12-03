USC Transfer Portal Tracker: See which Trojans have said they're leaving

The transfer portal opens Monday, Dec. 9, for underclassmen, while graduate transfers can enter whenever.
Those decisions and announcements are already being made, and we're keeping tabs on all the movement here.
Eventually, we'll also track USC additions in this space, but for now here is the running list of announced transfer departures.
Trojans entering the transfer portal (most recent at the top)
Kicker Denis Lynch (Dec. 3)
Denis Lynch spent two seasons as USC's starting kicker, going from walk-on to scholarship, but he lost the job this year to incoming transfer Michael Lantz. Even with Lantz out of eligibility, Lynch will move on.
In 2023, Lynch went 65-of-66 (98.4%) on extra points and 10-of-14 (71.4%) on field goals with a career-long was a 53-yarder against Arizona State.
In 2022, he ranked 10th in the nation for total points scored (119), going 74-of-74 on extra points and 15-of-22 (68.1%) on field goals.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
OG Gino Quinones (Dec. 3)
Quinones made two starts for USC in 2022 and was part of the contingent that joined QB Caleb Williams in New York City for his Heisman Trophy ceremony, but a knee injury limited Quinones to two games in 2023 and a setback sidelined him for all of this past season.
He could have been in the mix to replace departing left guard Emmanuel Pregnon next season, but he'll instead look to finish his collegiate career elsewhere.
He has at least one season of eligibility remaining but potentially two if he receives a medical hardship waiver.
OG Amos Talalele (Dec. 2)
The most surprising of USC's early transfer departures is second-year offensive guard Amos Talalele.
The redshirt freshman was in competition for the right guard job through the early part of the season, logging 92 offensive snaps and playing in a timeshare in the Trojans' second, third and fourth games before Alani Noa locked down the starting job.
The former three-star prospect from Santa Clara has three years of eligibility remaining. He was briefly committed to Cal in high school before flipping his commitment to USC.
QB Miller Moss (Dec. 2)
No surprise here. The moment Moss lost the starting job late in the season, it was expected he would transfer out for his final year of eligibility.
Moss passed for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in nine games before USC coach Lincoln Riley announced a quarterback change going into the Trojans' second bye week, installing Jayden Maiava as the starter for the final three games.
"Being a USC Trojan was a lifelong dream of mine. Putting on the cardinal and gold and competing on behalf of my teammates and school is something I will forever take pride in. I poured everything I have into this -- body, heart, mind and soul -- and am humbled by and proud of what my teammates and I accomplished and fought tooth and nail for," Moss wrote.
"... I could not be more grateful for the support from my coaches. The guidance that I have received will last me far beyond my days of playing football. To Gavin Morris, Bennie Wylie, Lincoln Riley and Kliff Kingsbury, your mentorship has been and will continue to be invaluable.
"To my teammates and closest friends: It is the people that make the place, and you guys are what truly made my experience special. I have always felt the goals and accomplishments are less meaningful without relationships to share them with, and the past few years at USC are a testament to that belief.
"Looking towards the future, I'm unwaveringly committed to becoming an even better quarterback and leader, and to achieving this at the next level. In order to realize these goals, I am entering the transfer portal as a graduate student."