Another tradition bites the dust.

USC on Friday announced three future home games -- UC Davis in 2021, Nevada in 2023 and San Jose State in 2024. The first of those three games will end a program-long streak of never playing an FCS opponent.

The Trojans, of course, have long been one of only three schools (UCLA, Notre Dame) to carry that distinction. An FCS game has been in the works for a few months, however, with USC examining ways to amend its rigorous scheduling habits.

Because of the nine-game Pac-12 slate and an annual date with Notre Dame, the Trojans are forced to play five road games minimum every season. Their initiative moving forward is to buy more home games against lesser opponents outside the conference, which are known in some circles as "revenue games."

“We’re going to look for more games that we don’t have to return,” senior associate Athletic Director Steve Lopes told TrojanSports last fall, while noting the market of teams residing west of the Rockies that are willing to come to the Coliseum for a one-off affair is fairly shallow. "We want seven home games. If you look around the conferences, they play eight home games. Alabama wouldn’t be caught playing six home games for anything.”

But Alabama would play UC Davis. And now, apparently, so will USC. Did the Trojans absolutely have to dip into the FCS pool to design a more favorable schedule? No. Does it ultimately matter? Probably not. But it makes for a fun Friday news dump.

TrojanSports.com is running its best deal of the year. Sign up for a FREE TRIAL THROUGH THE END OF AUGUST with access to all of our premium content, including the most up-to-date breaking news, thorough daily recruiting coverage, exclusive features and podcasts along with our popular message board.

---> CLICK HERE to take advantage of this special deal (use promo code USC2019), and to sweeten the offer, those who continue beyond the free trial will receive an extra month on a monthly subscription or an EXTRA SIX MONTHS for an annual subscription.