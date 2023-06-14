USC's first big recruiting weekend of June was already an incredible success, but the returns keep coming in for the Trojans.

Early Tuesday morning, four-star tight end Walter Matthews -- the No. 8-ranked TE in this 2024 recruiting class -- announced his Trojans commitment.

Matthews, from Hiram, Georgia, is the seventh prospect (out of 12) who took his official visit two weekends ago to announce his commitment.

He chose USC over Florida -- after visiting the Gators again this past weekend -- and other Southeast programs.

"The culture there, the way they interact with each other, it's like a real family -- not just a team," Matthews told Rivals after Trojans visit.

He also emphasized his conversations with coach Lincoln Riley "about the offense and history of using tight ends."