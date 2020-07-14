TrojanSports - USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown says he has 'a lot more' left to show in 2020

Through his first two seasons at USC, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has piled up impressive numbers and a highlight reel full of big plays while certainly delivering on the substantial expectations he carried with him to campus.

And yet, there is reason to believe that fans still haven't seen St. Brown at the peak of his potential.

For starters, that's what he believes.

Speaking with TrojanSports.com, St. Brown was asked what percentage of his potential he feels he's performed at thus far at USC.

For the first time in the interview he didn't have a quick answer and took an extra moment to think about it.

"You want me to be honest?" he asked. "Being honest, I feel like there's a lot more left for me on the table, personally. We have a lot of great receivers and obviously I'm not going to catch every ball and I understand that. You can't catch every ball to win the game -- you've got to spread it around. And at 'SC, when you have guys like me, Tyler, Drake, Pitt, you name it, all the other guys, we're all really good so we're all going to get the ball. ... And that's great for us -- that's what we need -- but I feel like I have lot left in the tank and I'm excited for this year."

One reason in particular for that excitement and a factor in the theory that St. Brown could be in for an uptick in production even after catching 77 passes for 1,042 yards and 6 touchdowns last fall, is that he is expected to be featured more as an outside receiver in 2020 (if there is indeed a season).

With Michael Pittman and his 101 catches for 1,275 yards and 11 TDs off to the NFL, St. Brown and reliable redshirt senior Tyler Vaughns should be the primary outside receivers. That's an opportunity St. Brown hasn't had since his senior year at Mater Dei HS when he was a 5-star prospect and the No. 3 national recruit in the country.

"I'm really excited. Obviously coming out of high school I played mainly outside, and as I got to college I played a lot of slot. I played some outside my freshman year, mostly slot, though, and last year a lot of slot also -- a little bit of outside," St. Brown said. "I love playing outside. It allows me to be on an island with the corner instead of having linebackers or safeties on top of you. Even though on the outside you can still get a Cover-2 with a safety outside, but I kind of like the feeling of being one-on-one mano-a-mano with the guy in front of me and having the ability to beat him and if I beat him I may be open. I love that about the outside."