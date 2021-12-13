USC WR Drake London, OL Andrew Vorhees make third-team AP All-America team

As the postseason accolades continue to come out, USC fans can't help but reconsider the what-if's for star wide receiver Drake London.

London, who was honored as the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, landed on the third-team of the AP All America team, which was released Monday.

He would have had a strong and possibly inarguable case for first-team recognition -- and the Biletnikoff Award -- had if not for the season-ending fractured ankle he sustained during the eighth game of the season.

Despite missing the final four and a half games, London still led all Pac-12 players with 88 receptions and 1,084 receiving yards. His 11 receptions and 135.5 receiving yards per game led all Division I players who played at least 8 games.

USC redshirt senior offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees was also named a third-team All-America selection.

Vorhees had his best season yet at USC while starting at left guard and then later left tackle.

He graded out at an elite 90.0 from PFF for his work across both positions while allowing 14 pressures (1 sack, 11 hurries, 2 hits) over 902 snaps. Vorhees was USC's second-highest-graded player overall this season behind star wide receiver Drake London, and he received equally high marks in run blocking (90.5) and pass protection (90.1) from PFF.

Four of his five highest-graded games of the season came at left tackle. He allowed 10 pressures, with 1 sack, during that five-game stretch.

Vorhees took a major leap forward this year after his previous best PFF season grade was a 71.4 last season.

In fact, his 90.0 PFF season grade ranked tied for 10th nationally and tops in the Pac-12 among offensive lineman who played at least 450 snaps.

London announced he will declare for the NFL draft while Vorhees announced he will return for one more season at USC.

See the full AP All-America team here: