USC WR Drake London, OL Andrew Vorhees make third-team AP All-America team
As the postseason accolades continue to come out, USC fans can't help but reconsider the what-if's for star wide receiver Drake London.
London, who was honored as the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, landed on the third-team of the AP All America team, which was released Monday.
He would have had a strong and possibly inarguable case for first-team recognition -- and the Biletnikoff Award -- had if not for the season-ending fractured ankle he sustained during the eighth game of the season.
Despite missing the final four and a half games, London still led all Pac-12 players with 88 receptions and 1,084 receiving yards. His 11 receptions and 135.5 receiving yards per game led all Division I players who played at least 8 games.
USC redshirt senior offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees was also named a third-team All-America selection.
Vorhees had his best season yet at USC while starting at left guard and then later left tackle.
He graded out at an elite 90.0 from PFF for his work across both positions while allowing 14 pressures (1 sack, 11 hurries, 2 hits) over 902 snaps. Vorhees was USC's second-highest-graded player overall this season behind star wide receiver Drake London, and he received equally high marks in run blocking (90.5) and pass protection (90.1) from PFF.
Four of his five highest-graded games of the season came at left tackle. He allowed 10 pressures, with 1 sack, during that five-game stretch.
Vorhees took a major leap forward this year after his previous best PFF season grade was a 71.4 last season.
In fact, his 90.0 PFF season grade ranked tied for 10th nationally and tops in the Pac-12 among offensive lineman who played at least 450 snaps.
London announced he will declare for the NFL draft while Vorhees announced he will return for one more season at USC.
See the full AP All-America team here:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Bryce Young, sophomore, Alabama.
Running backs — Kenneth Walker III, junior, Michigan State; Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State.
Tackles — Ikem Ekwonu, junior, North Carolina State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky.
Guards —Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.
Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.
Tight end — Trey McBride, senior, Colorado State.
Receivers — Jordan Addison, sophomore, Pittsburgh; David Bell, junior, Purdue; Jameson Williams, junior, Alabama.
All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, sophomore, Kansas State.
Kicker — Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.
DEFENSE
Edge rushers — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon.
Linemen — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.
Linebackers — Will Anderson, Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nakobe Dean, junior, Georgia; Devin Lloyd, junior, Utah.
Cornerbacks — Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati; Roger McCreary, senior, Auburn.
Safeties — Verone McKinley III, sophomore, Oregon; Jalen Pitre, senior, Baylor.
Defensive back — Marcus Jones, senior, Houston.
Punter — Matt Araiza, junior, San Diego State.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Kenny Pickett, senior, Pittsburgh.
Running backs — Sean Tucker, sophomore, Syracuse; Tyler Badie, senior, Missouri.
Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Nicholas Petit-Frere, junior, Ohio State.
Guards — Thayer Munford, senior, Ohio State; William Dunkle, junior, San Diego State.
Center — Alec Lindstrom, senior, Boston College.
Tight end — Brock Bowers, freshman, Georgia.
Receivers — Chris Olave, senior, Ohio State; Garrett Wilson, junior, Ohio State; Jerreth Sterns, junior, Western Kentucky.
All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, sophomore, Georgia Tech.
Kicker — Noah Ruggles, senior, Ohio State.
DEFENSE
Edge rushers —Jermaine Johnson, senior, Florida State; Cameron Thomas, junior, San Diego State.
Linemen — Devonte Wyatt, senior, Georgia; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.
Linebackers — Malcolm Rodriguez, senior, Oklahoma State; Leo Chenal, junior, Wisconsin; David Ojabo, junior, Michigan.
Cornerbacks — Coby Bryant, senior, Cincinnati; Ja’Quan McMillian, junior, East Carolina.
Safeties — Jaquan Brisker, senior, Penn State; Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame.
Defensive back — JoJo Domann, senior, Nebraska.
Punter — Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — C.J. Stroud, redshirt freshman, Ohio State.
Running backs — Hassan Haskins, senior, Michigan; Sincere McCormick, junior, UTSA.
Tackles — Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor, Max Mitchell, senior, Louisiana-Lafayette.
Guards —Andrew Vorhees, senior, Southern California; Josh Seltzner, senior, Wisconsin.
Center — Michael Maietti, senior, Missouri.
Tight end — Michael Mayer, sophomore, Notre Dame.
Receivers — Drake London, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, sophomore, Ohio State; Jahan Dotson, senior, Penn State.
All-purpose player — Deven Thompkins, senior, Utah State.
Kicker — Caleb Shudak, senior, Iowa.
DEFENSE
Edge rushers — Will McDonald IV, junior, Iowa State; Sam Williams, senior, Mississippi.
Linemen — Calijah Kancey, sophomore, Pittsburgh; George Karlaftis, junior, Purdue.
Linebackers — Chad Muma, senior, Wyoming; Nik Bonitto, junior, Oklahoma; Andre Carter II, junior, Army.
Cornerbacks — Riley Moss, senior, Iowa; Trent McDuffie, junior, Washington.
Safeties — Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Lewis Cine, junior, Georgia.
Defensive back — Kolby Harvell-Peel, senior, Oklahoma State.
Punter — Jordan Stout, senior, Penn State.