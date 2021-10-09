Utah deals USC its latest deflating defeat in the Coliseum

For the third time in four homes games this season, USC got blown out in the Coliseum

For the second time in three weeks, an opponent snapped a long-standing streak of one sort or another. The last time the Trojans were here, it was Oregon State getting its first win in the Coliseum since 1961. This time, Utah won for the first time ever in the Coliseum while collecting its first road win over USC of any kind since 1916.

Yeah, it's become that kind of season.

Any fleeting hopes of a late Trojans rally in the Pac-12 standings ended Saturday night with USC's 42-26 loss to the Utes.

Any thought that the momentum from the blowout win over Colorado last week could be sustained dissipated sometime between the end of the second and start of the third quarters.

On fourth-and-1 from the USC 37-yard line with 17 seconds left in the first half, Utah dialed up a flea flicker that was executed to perfection for a touchdown from Cam Rising to Devaughn Vele, sending the Utes into halftime up 21-10.

Even more deflating was what happened coming out of the break.

Four plays into the third quarter, safety Isaiah Pola-Mao got lost in coverage on a 19-yard completion to Vele, and on the next play Utah blew a hole right through the USC defensive line as Tavion Thomas rumbled for a 43-yard touchdown run.

It didn't stop there.

After intercepting USC QB Kedon Slovis the ensuing series on a fourth down pass he had to force into traffic, Utah needed only three plays to go 40 yards for another touchdown. This time, Rising took it himself on third-and-1, making nickel Greg Johnson whiff on a tackle and then shaking off a leg tackle attempt by Chase Williams to spin his way for a 17-yard touchdown and a 35-10 lead.

And like that, it was effectively over -- another Pac-12 opponent getting in its shots on these beleaguered Trojans before a sparse turnout from a fan base that has largely already turned its full focus to the program's ongoing coaching search. (If they hadn't before Saturday, then surely they have now.)

Oddly, USC's last five games have all been blowouts, including the wins at Washington State and last week at Colorado. The losses, meanwhile, have come by 14 points to Stanford, 18 points to Oregon State and then 16 points Saturday night. All at home, all feeling more out of reach than even those final scores represented.

The Trojans can still beat up on the bottom of the conference -- they just haven't been able to hang with the rest of the league, which is a sobering reality for even the most cynical and disillusioned USC fan.

Mercifully, USC now heads into a bye week before a road trip to Notre Dame.

As for the footnotes from Saturday, star receiver Drake London did his part again for the Trojans with 16 catches for 162 yards and a TD, one reception short of the USC single-game record.

Slovis completed 33 of 53 passes for 401 yards, 2 TD and 1 INT.

Keaontay Ingram rushed for 70 yards on 14 carries, Gary Bryant finished with 5 catches for 85 yards and tight end Malcolm Epps added 2 catches for 59 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown in the final minute. RB Vavae Malepeai also tacked on a short TD run late in the fourth quarter.

For Utah, QB Cam Rising completed 22 of 28 passes for 306 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INT, while Thomas rushed for 113 yards and a TD on 16 carries.

On a down note, promising freshman tight end Michael Trigg was carted off after taking a punishing hit to his right knee on a pass downfield.

Check back for a full recap and reaction from USC coaches and players after postgame interviews.

