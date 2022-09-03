There was plenty to talk about after USC's 66-14 win over Rice in its season opener Saturday in the Coliseum.

Caleb Williams' dynamic Trojans debut -- 19-of-22 passing for 249 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and 68 rushing yards.

Reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison catching 2 touchdown passes in his Trojans debut.

The defense delivering three interception returns for touchdown and four picks overall.

Raleek Brown's 76 total yards and first career touchdown.

Solomon Tuliaupupu recording a half sack after four long injury-plagued years of waiting for his moment.

And on and on and on.

After the win, TrojanSports.com talked to Addison, WR Mario Williams, RB Austin Jones, LB Ralen Goforth, LB Eric Gentry and K Denis Lynch, in addition to the main press conference with coach Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and LB Shane Lee, and a separate interview with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Watch all the player interviews here: