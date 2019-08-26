MOORPARK -- Newest USC 4-star commit Jonah Monheim said he knew when he started making a physical impact at offensive line as a junior for Moorpark HS that "this could turn into something," but he didn't necessarily anticipate how tough his ensuing college decision would be.

Monheim made the announcement Saturday on Twitter that he was committing to USC, becoming the highest-ranked offensive lineman and third highest-ranked commit overall in the Trojans' 2020 class.

He expounded on that decision Monday with TrojanSports.com before his Moorpark practice.

"I'm definitely happy to be committed to a school and have it all over with. The process was a lot harder than I ever thought it would be. But I was just so thankful for everything that happened and super blessed to be able to go through it," Monheim said.

"I think it just felt right. For my decision-making I kind of always thought whenever it feels right I'll be ready to pull the trigger. I think I came to a decision, I think it felt right and now I'm excited to focus on senior year and getting this team ready."

RELATED: In-depth scouting report on 4-star USC OL commit Jonah Monheim | Moorpark coach Ryan Huisenga offers perspective on Monheim's decision

Moorpark coach Ryan Huisenga talked Saturday about how USC only recently rallied past Oklahoma, who had been considered the favorite in Monheim's recruitment.

"I think basically from I would say March until probably a few weeks ago Oklahoma was the leader by far," Huisenga said. "Jonah's a very intelligent young man, and I think as he went through the process more and more, having Drake [London] there -- and even though the season hasn't started Drake's been doing great at practice and climbing the depth chart -- and seeing the opportunities after football that are available at 'SC and the academics at 'SC and being able to stay close to home so his family could watch him play, those were all major influences."

