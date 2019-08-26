VIDEO: New USC 4-star OT commit Jonah Monheim discusses decision
MOORPARK -- Newest USC 4-star commit Jonah Monheim said he knew when he started making a physical impact at offensive line as a junior for Moorpark HS that "this could turn into something," but he didn't necessarily anticipate how tough his ensuing college decision would be.
Monheim made the announcement Saturday on Twitter that he was committing to USC, becoming the highest-ranked offensive lineman and third highest-ranked commit overall in the Trojans' 2020 class.
He expounded on that decision Monday with TrojanSports.com before his Moorpark practice.
"I'm definitely happy to be committed to a school and have it all over with. The process was a lot harder than I ever thought it would be. But I was just so thankful for everything that happened and super blessed to be able to go through it," Monheim said.
"I think it just felt right. For my decision-making I kind of always thought whenever it feels right I'll be ready to pull the trigger. I think I came to a decision, I think it felt right and now I'm excited to focus on senior year and getting this team ready."
RELATED: In-depth scouting report on 4-star USC OL commit Jonah Monheim | Moorpark coach Ryan Huisenga offers perspective on Monheim's decision
Moorpark coach Ryan Huisenga talked Saturday about how USC only recently rallied past Oklahoma, who had been considered the favorite in Monheim's recruitment.
"I think basically from I would say March until probably a few weeks ago Oklahoma was the leader by far," Huisenga said. "Jonah's a very intelligent young man, and I think as he went through the process more and more, having Drake [London] there -- and even though the season hasn't started Drake's been doing great at practice and climbing the depth chart -- and seeing the opportunities after football that are available at 'SC and the academics at 'SC and being able to stay close to home so his family could watch him play, those were all major influences."
(Rest of story and full video interview below ...)
WANT TO KEEP READING? TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR SPECIAL PRESEASON DEAL TO UNLOCK PREMIUM ACCESS:
Get 25 percent off the first year of a new annual subscription PLUS a $75 eCard to spend at the Adidas store. Stock up on gear for the fall and unlock premium access to the most in-depth coverage of USC football anywhere -- including unmatched analysis, exclusive feature stories and podcasts, thorough Trojans recruiting coverage and our engaging message board. ALL FOR ONE LOW PRICE!
New users start here (must use promo code adidas):
https://usc.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=adidas
Registered accounts sign in and start here (must use promo code adidas):
https://usc.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=adidas
Following successful payment, users will receive a $75 eCard to the Adidas store. Check it out here. Please allow up to 10 business days for the delivery of the eCard, which does not expire.
London, a 4-star freshman receiver at USC, was Monheim's teammate at Moorpark and the two have stayed in regular communication.
"We're always talking every few days, messaging back and forth, asking how each other are doing and everything. Yeah, he's killing it over there, he's having a lot of fun and everything and he just told me I'd love it over there," Monheim said.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news