HUMBLE, Texas -- Four-star cornerback Braylon Conley had official visits scheduled with five schools over the last month and a half, but after his USC visit in mid-May he knew where he was going.

Conley committed to the Trojans after his May 18-21 visit and cancelled the rest of his planned trips. His family had already set up his commitment announcement party well in advance for this Friday, though, so had to wait a bit to make his decision public but he never wavered along the way.

"I'm not sure when the moment was, but it happened [on the visit]. I had to talk to my family and make sure we all felt the same way, but it happened. ... We knew where we were going," Conley told TrojanSports.com.