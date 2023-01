HONOLULU -- Watch our 6-minute video package from the first practice of Polynesian Bowl week, as USC freshman RB Quentin Joyner, WRs Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon and OL Amos Talalele and Micah Banuelos went through drills here in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, QB Malachi Nelson, recovering from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, played photographer while watching his Trojans teammates.