After the most dominant performance of the Lincoln Riley Era at USC, Riley and players reflected on the 56-10 win over Stanford, the encouraging play of the defense and the highlights galore.

Watch the postgame press conference with Riley, QB Caleb Williams and S Max Williams as well as subsequent video interviews with WR Zachariah Branch, WR Brenden Rice, RB MarShawn Lloyd, S Bryson Shaw, DL Solomon Byrd and TE Lake McRee.

