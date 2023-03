After USC's fifth spring practice Thursday, rush ends coach Roy Manning talked to reporters and several defensive players gave their first interviews as Trojans.

Manning talked about the addition of Jamil Muhammad as a transfer pickup, what he brings to the defense and the depth off the edge this season.

We have video interviews with Manning as well as Muhammad and defensive lineman Devan Thompkins, another player generating a lot of buzz.

RELATED: Notes and observations from USC's Thursday practice