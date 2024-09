It's the week of USC's first-ever Big Ten game as the No. 11 Trojans (2-0) travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on the No. 18 Wolverines (2-1).

USC's offensive players spoke with media Tuesday after practice about the matchup.

Watch the full interviews with QB Miller Moss, WRs Duce Robinson and Zachariah Branch, RB Woody Marks, TE Lake McRee and LT Elijah Paige here.