After practice Tuesday, USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, right guard Justin Dedich and linebacker Ralen Goforth talked to reporters.

Addison wouldn't comment on what sent him to the medical tent during the game last weekend, but he did talk about why the passing game felt out of sync and his anticipation for matching up against Utah's Clark Phillips this week.

Dedich spoke about playing through injury, going up against Tuli Tuipulotu in practice, the anticipation for playing a ranked Utes team and more.

And Goforth talked about the opportunity to make a statement against the Utes, expectations for the environment there, why USC's defense has been so good in the second half of games and more.

Watch all the interviews here: