Most of the talk after USC's 28-20 win over Nebraska on Saturday was, of course, about new starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, who passed for 259 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception while also adding a rushing touchdown and fumble to his ledger.

See what Maiava and his teammates said about his first Trojans start, as well as USC's much-needed win, the defensive performance and more.

