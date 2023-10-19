WATCH: Josh Henson talks evaluating USC's OL personnel, preparing for Utah
USC offensive line coach Josh Henson was candid and frank in his assessment of the unit's performance Saturday in the loss at Notre Dame, as the Trojans gave up a season-high 6 sacks while coming undone in pass protection and missing the mark in run blocking as well.
"Really, we're losing too many one-on-one battles in the run game, blockers are shedding us off blocks. ... It doesn't define holes in the run game. There's communication errors. There's technique errors. So, uh, not a very good performance the other night. I could break it down, talk about it, whatever, we weren't good enough," Henson said Wednesday after practice.
No. 18-ranked USC (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) is looking to shake off that 48-20 loss in South Bend, Indiana, as it hosts No. 14 Utah (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday in the Coliseum.
The Utes, of course, are traditionally a stout defensive front, and this year is no different as they rank second nationally in run defense (first among Power 5 teams), giving up just 66.83 yards per game on the ground. Utah is also tied for sixth nationally in sacks per game at 3.67.
"I told our guys, I think their best attribute in the pass rush is they don't ever quit," Henson said of the Utes. "They have great motors. When they fit up on you and then they re-pass, they're really good at their secondary rush moves, getting off of you after they fit up on you and they give great effort. So we've got to strain, we've got to finish, we've got to be good with our hands."
Henson also talked about the conversations had this week about potential personnel changes, including at right tackle, and continued with his candid critique of where the unit stands seven games in to the season.
Watch the interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments:
Full transcript of Josh Henson's comments ...
What was your message to the guys?
"Oh, you know, just focus, attention to detail. Obviously, we made some mental errors the last game -- we have in the last few games that have cost us. You know, we correct things once or twice and we're learning them and that's one thing, but when you start getting in the four or five range it's time to start learning it or we gotta find somebody else that can do it."
Has there been any regression?
"No, I think there's been regression. I think we're still a work in progress. I think you always are. If you're a good football team, you're always improving. I would just probably say we have not made the steps I hoped we could have made by this point."
Do the steps need to come more in technique and fundamentals or is it a cohesion thing?
"It's all of it. We had a couple times the other night when very basic things, we didn't communicate, guys just didn't talk and it cost us. Then we got times when technique's cost us. Times when finish has cost us. So, we just, we've got to be better."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news