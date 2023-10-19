USC offensive line coach Josh Henson was candid and frank in his assessment of the unit's performance Saturday in the loss at Notre Dame, as the Trojans gave up a season-high 6 sacks while coming undone in pass protection and missing the mark in run blocking as well.

"Really, we're losing too many one-on-one battles in the run game, blockers are shedding us off blocks. ... It doesn't define holes in the run game. There's communication errors. There's technique errors. So, uh, not a very good performance the other night. I could break it down, talk about it, whatever, we weren't good enough," Henson said Wednesday after practice.

No. 18-ranked USC (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) is looking to shake off that 48-20 loss in South Bend, Indiana, as it hosts No. 14 Utah (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday in the Coliseum.

The Utes, of course, are traditionally a stout defensive front, and this year is no different as they rank second nationally in run defense (first among Power 5 teams), giving up just 66.83 yards per game on the ground. Utah is also tied for sixth nationally in sacks per game at 3.67.

"I told our guys, I think their best attribute in the pass rush is they don't ever quit," Henson said of the Utes. "They have great motors. When they fit up on you and then they re-pass, they're really good at their secondary rush moves, getting off of you after they fit up on you and they give great effort. So we've got to strain, we've got to finish, we've got to be good with our hands."

Henson also talked about the conversations had this week about potential personnel changes, including at right tackle, and continued with his candid critique of where the unit stands seven games in to the season.

Watch the interview here and scroll down for a complete transcript of his comments: