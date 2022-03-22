WATCH: Lincoln Riley discusses first USC practice, reiterates expectations

USC coach Lincoln Riley met with reporters after his first spring practice with the Trojans on Tuesday.

"Awesome. Awesome, it was great. Definitely the hottest first spring practice of my life, for sure. But it was amazing, it was," he said. "The guys were great, they flew around, the energy was really good, the excitement. You see from Day 1 of our winter conditioning and our winter offseason to now, guys have really made a lot of progress. You could see that on the field. Now, we got a ton of work to do, a lot to clean up, but I like the energy, I like the way we're flying around, I like the way the team's starting to come together. So it was a very successful first practice."

Riley was asked about QB Caleb Williams settling in as a leader after transferring from Oklahoma to rejoin Riley here. He was asked about expectations for this season, some injury notes, only having two scholarship quarterbacks, the status of inside receivers coach Dave Nichol who is away from the team due to a private medical matter, and other topics.

Watch the full video interview here and check back for tons of coverage off the Trojans' first spring practice.

