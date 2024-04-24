Like most in and around the USC football program, head coach Lincoln Riley shared his reaction Wednesday to the official announcement that Reggie Bush's 2005 Heisman Trophy was being reinstated and returned to the Trojans legend.

USC is also now able to display and publicly honor all of its NCAA-record eight Heisman winners inside the Coliseum and on campus.

Riley posted a video sharing his comments to Bush ...

"Reggie, what a great day. From the entire USC football family, we want to tell you congratulations on being reintroduced into the Heisman family," Riley said. "I know for you, for your family, your former coaches, teammates, everybody that's been associated with USC football, this is really, really special for you to be reintroduced back into the Heisman family, for your trophy to be back on this campus with the other seven winners -- right where it absolutely deserves to be. The Heisman and USC have for a long time been very synonymous, and to be now be able to recognize all eight of our winners is very, very special. So, congratulations, my friend. You absolutely deserve it, we're so proud of you, so proud that you're a Trojan and proud to be part of this history with you. Congrats and Fight On!"