It took way too long, but it's finally done.

The Heisman Trophy Trust announced Wednesday morning that Reggie Bush's 2005 Heisman Trophy has officially been reinstated.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” said Michael Comerford, President of The Heisman Trophy Trust. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”

Bush, considered one of the most exciting players in college football history, won the 2005 Heisman after totaling 1,740 rushing yards, 478 receiving yards 19 total touchdowns (including one via punt return).

Bush returned the Heisman in 2010 after the school was hit with heavy sanctions by the NCAA, which concluded Bush and his family received improper financial benefits during his playing career.

Last August, Bush announced he was filing a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA over a statement made by college sports’ governing body about the reasoning for its decision not to restore the Heisman Trophy winner’s records. The statement issued in July 2021 described the star’s playing career at USC as a “pay-for-play” arrangement, which Bush's lawyers called "completely false and highly offensive" as Bush underscored that was never part of the scope of the NCAA investigation.

Bush said then that he had dreams of running out of the tunnel in the Coliseum again to support his alma mater but that he couldn't "rightfully do it without my Heisman Trophy."

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush said in a statement. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

USC now officially again has a NCAA-record eight Heisman winners in its storied history -- Mike Garrett (1965), OJ Simpson (1968), Charles White (1979), Marcus Allen (1981), Carson Palmer (2002), Matt Leinart (2004), Bush (2005) and Caleb Williams (2022).

The 2005 trophy will be officially returned to Bush, while a replica will join the others displayed inside USC’s Heritage Hall.