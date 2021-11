WATCH: Lincoln Riley's introductory press conference at USC

A day after shocking the college football world -- and its own fans as much as any -- USC formally introduced new football coach Lincoln Riley during a news conference in the Coliseum on Monday afternoon.

Watch the full press conference below and join our discussion on Trojan Talk!

Also, watch our separate media session with Riley after the press conference ended as he talked for another 8 minutes about how this all came together.

RELATED: WATCH: USC AD Mike Bohn shares more perspective on hiring of Lincoln Riley | WATCH: USC senior associate AD Brandon Sosna talks about Riley hiring

Check back for a wave of coverage and stories from today that will post throughout the evening and into tomorrow.

**Not subscribed? Take advantage of our best deal of the year and follow all of our in-depth coverage on the ramifications of USC's big hire! Pay just $20.21 for the first year of a new annual subscription by using this link and promo code: RIVALS2021**