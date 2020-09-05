TrojanSports - WATCH: New highlights from priority 4-star USC OT target Kingsley Suamataia

WATCH: New highlights from priority 4-star USC OT target Kingsley Suamataia
**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here, while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first.**
OREM, Utah -- Priority USC offensive tackle target Kingsley Suamataia was in action Friday night for Orem High School against visiting Alta.
TrojanSports.com was in Orem for the game -- see full highlights below.
The opposition didn't have any match for the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Suamataia and rarely challenged him on the edge, and with an inexperienced quarterback Orem relied mostly on its run game. But Suamataia -- ranked the No. 63 overall prospect in the 2021 class -- still showed plenty, from his sheer physical force to his relentlessness in playing through the whistle.
Check out the highlights and we'll also have a full video interview with Suamataia posted later today.
RELATED: Ranking the top 10 remaining recruiting priorities for USC
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news