TrojanSports - WATCH: New highlights from priority 4-star USC OT target Kingsley Suamataia

OREM, Utah -- Priority USC offensive tackle target Kingsley Suamataia was in action Friday night for Orem High School against visiting Alta.

TrojanSports.com was in Orem for the game -- see full highlights below.

The opposition didn't have any match for the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Suamataia and rarely challenged him on the edge, and with an inexperienced quarterback Orem relied mostly on its run game. But Suamataia -- ranked the No. 63 overall prospect in the 2021 class -- still showed plenty, from his sheer physical force to his relentlessness in playing through the whistle.

Check out the highlights and we'll also have a full video interview with Suamataia posted later today.

