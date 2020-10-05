TrojanSports - WATCH: New highlights from USC OL commit Ty Buchanan

Last week, USC landed what looks to be the final piece to its 2021 offensive line recruiting haul in Corpus Christi, Texas, prospect Ty Buchanan.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, Buchanan caught the eye of the Trojans' coaches in August, earned his offer and made his commitment decision less than two months later.

As he has done each week this season, Buchanan posted his highlights from Calallen High School's game this past Friday night. Watch here:

