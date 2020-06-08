News More News
WATCH: No. 1 overall prospect Korey Foreman works out at showcase event

No. 1 overall prospect and top 2021 USC target Korey Foreman runs through drills at the WCA Top 100 showcase in Corona on Saturday.
No. 1 overall prospect and top 2021 USC target Korey Foreman runs through drills at the WCA Top 100 showcase in Corona on Saturday.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

Korey Foreman, the top overall prospect in this 2021 recruiting class and a priority USC target, was the headliner Saturday at the Winners Circle Athletics Top 100 showcase in Corona.

Watch the highlights as the highly-coveted defensive end reiterated why he holds that No. 1 ranking in this class.

RELATED: Foreman goes in-depth on his recruitment, why he and fellow 5-star Maason Smith want to play together and whether that can happen at USC

