WATCH: No. 1 overall prospect Korey Foreman works out at showcase event
Korey Foreman, the top overall prospect in this 2021 recruiting class and a priority USC target, was the headliner Saturday at the Winners Circle Athletics Top 100 showcase in Corona.
Watch the highlights as the highly-coveted defensive end reiterated why he holds that No. 1 ranking in this class.
