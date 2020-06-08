Korey Foreman, the top overall prospect in this 2021 recruiting class and a priority USC target, was the headliner Saturday at the Winners Circle Athletics Top 100 showcase in Corona.

Watch the highlights as the highly-coveted defensive end reiterated why he holds that No. 1 ranking in this class.

