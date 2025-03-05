Premium content
Published Mar 5, 2025
WATCH: One-on-one with five-star QB Ryder Lyons about his USC recruitment
Ryan Young  •  TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

For quite a while now, USC has been viewed as the favorite for five-star 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons, but that recruitment took on an interesting wrinkle last month when the Trojans landed a commitment from fellow elite 2026 QB Jonas Williams.

Ever since, fans have wanted to know how this impacts USC's recruitment of Lyons -- the No. 2-ranked QB and No. 3 overall national prospect in the class -- who is taking a one-year church mission after high school and not starting college until 2027.

Well, TrojanSports.com went in-depth with Lyons on Sunday at the Rivals Camp Series stop at East Los Angeles College.

