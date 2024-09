LAS VEGAS -- After No. 23-ranked USC's thrilling 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday evening, a bunch of Trojans talked about the performance, the big plays and the significance of starting their season in this way.

Watch all the interviews below as QB Miller Moss and S Kamari Ramsey joined coach Lincoln Riley at the postgame press conference, followed by WR Kyron Hudson, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, S Akili Arnold, RB Woody Marks, TE Lake McRee and DE Braylan Shelby.