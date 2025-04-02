Speedy WR Kohen Brown is USC's 19th commitment in top-ranked 2026 class

Another day, another commitment for USC as its momentum continues.

A day after landing four-star Rivals100 DT Tomuhini Topui, the Trojans picked up a commitment on the other side of the ball from speedy three-star wide receive Kohen Brown, out of Waxahachie, Texas.

That makes 19 commits overall for USC, which leads all of college football in that and continues to hold the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class.

Brown is the eighth commit for USC in the last three weeks and the third wide receiver commit overall this class for the Trojans, joining four-stars Ja'Myron "Tron" Baker and Trent Mosely -- a pair of local standouts.

Brown had 54 catches for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for Waxahachie High School. Watch his highlights below!

**See USC's full 2026 recruiting class here**